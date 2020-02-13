Paul Wilson Leger Sr., 79, a native of Lafayette and resident of Butler, Alabama, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his residence.

Services were Feb. 3 at Eureka Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Leger of Butler, Alabama; a son, Paul Leger Jr. of Cromwell; two daughters, Tiffany Mathis of Collinsville, Mississippi, and Elizabeth Businelle of Morgan City; a brother, Carroll Leger Sr. of Berwick; a sister, Lela Rulf of Bayou Vista; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter and two brothers.

Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements.