Paul Wilson Jr., 68, a native of Morgan City and resident of New Orleans, died Aug. 30, 2017, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

He is survived by his parents, Yvonne and Paul Wilson Sr. of Morgan City; six daughters, Paulette, Jaronda, Markeitha, Marlisa, Melania and Marisca Wilson of New Orleans; one son, Joseph Wilson of New Orleans; 39 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sheena

Coleman of Naperville, Illinois and Valerie Simmons of Morgan City; four brothers, Myron Wilson of Lafayette, Martin Wilson, Kelvin Wilson of Morgan City, and Demetrius Wilson of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a son, a brother, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services were held Sept. 5 at Grace Baptist Church in New Orleans and burial was in the Morgan City Cemetery with military honors.

Dennis Funeral Home of New Orleans was in charge of arrangements.