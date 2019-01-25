PAUL RAY FINE

Paul Ray Fine, 61, a native of Franklin and resident of Jeanerette, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at Maison Teche Nursing Care in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Franklin.
He is survived by three stepsons, Donald Conner and Kim Conner, both of Baldwin, and Arbel Conner Sr. of Baltimore; four stepdaughters, Connie Conner, Shelia Conner and Carlene Conner, all of Franklin, and Gwen Angelle of Morgan City; two brothers, Howard Gabriel of Franklin and Clarence Fine Jr. of Beaumont, Texas; three sisters, Shelia Fine, Earnestine Lumpkin and Patricia Rideaux, all of Franklin; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a brother, sisters and a stepdaughter.
