Paul Ortis passed away Aug. 5, 2017, at home at age 84. He was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Bayou Chene.

Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. until religious services at 10:30 a.m., conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Loretta Devillier Ortis; children Sharon Newsham, Thomas Ortis and Jenise Ortis; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Azema Guidry Ortis; and sisters Yvonne Balmeda and Noelie “Sug” Carlin.

Pallbearers will be Shelby Orits, Enrique Flores, Gage Dalbor, Eddie Young, Kevin Ortis and A.P. Carlin.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to you charity of choice