November 3, 1950 – January 21, 2018

Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 25, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin for Paul M. Robichaux, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin who passed away at his home at the age of 67. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until time of service. Fr. Lloyd Benoit will conduct the service.

Paul was the owner and operator of Robichaux’s Electric and was a member of the “Shell Station Early Morning Coffee Club.” He was quiet natured and a man of few words. If he wasn’t working somewhere around town, he could be seen out and about in his work van or piddling at his shop. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his father, Wilson J. Robichaux Jr.; one son, Brandon M. Robichaux and his wife Shelbi; one daughter, Chili J. Robichaux; one step-son, Brent M. Clements and his wife Leticia; one granddaughter, Isabelle Marie Robichaux; two step-grandchildren, Emily E. Clements and Joshua D. Clements; and one niece, Shannon B. Ware and her husband Dave, and their children Jade and Peyton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Haire Robichaux; his mother, Jessie Sanders Robichaux; and his sister, Carol Ann Robichaux Broussard.

