Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, at an 11 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Paul J.B. Richard, age 90, who passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his residence in Opelousas.

Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Austin Leger will officiate at the services.

Doc was a native of Bristol and a resident of Lewisburg. He was a veteran of the military having served in the United States Army during World War II in the 6th Armored Division under General Patton. Upon his discharge from the military, he moved to Morgan City and was a milkman in the community for many years. After the loss of his father, he returned to the family farm in order to take care of his mother and continue to raise his family. A true family man, he enjoyed having his family over on Sundays for dinner. He was a parishioner of St. John Chapel in Lewisburg.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jeunita Labbe Richard of Lewisburg; two sons, Jude Richard and his wife, Deborah, of Deer Park, Texas and Doyle Richard and his wife, Donna, of Bayou Vista; four daughters, Brenda Falgout of Lewisburg, Peggy Bradley and her husband, Glen, of Lafayette, Susan Pawlik and her husband, Robert, of The Woodlands, Texas and Lisa Olivier and her husband, Tim, of Lewisburg; one brother, Emery “Blue” Richard and his wife, Jessie, of Opelousas; one sister, Shirley Savoie and her husband, Charles, of Berwick; one aunt, Hilda Richard of Church Point; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, the Rev. Jerry Villarrubia; and one sister-in-law, Therese Richard of Panama City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertrand Richard and the former Bridget Comeaux; two brothers, LeRoy Richard, and Hubert Richard and his wife, Octavia; and four sisters, Sybil Bordelon and her husband, Hilliard, Ursula “Yawnee” Tweedel and her husband, Thomas, Leverda Villarrubia, and Judy Winn and her husband, Leslie.

A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

