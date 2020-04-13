April 20, 1938 – April 12, 2020

Paul J. Comeaux, 81, of Franklin, La. passed away on April 12, 2020 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Glenda T. Comeaux. They shared 57 years of marriage together.

Born in Delcambre, La., he was the son of Bellus and Lelia Comeaux. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Pharmacy Degree from Northeast Louisiana State University. Following college he enlisted in the United States Army and served stateside at Fort Igloo Hospital in South Dakota during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967 with the rank of Specialist 5th Class. He was employed by Franklin Foundation Hospital as Director of Pharmacy for 29 ½ years.

He was a member of the Church of the Assumption, where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Professionally, he was a member of the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists, the Louisiana Society of Hospital Pharmacists, and the South Central Louisiana Society of Hospital Pharmacists. Civic involvement included the Franklin Kiwanis Club, Franklin Knights of Columbus Council, Franklin Elks Organization, Franklin Lions Club, Franklin Carnival Club, Krewe of Agmarol, and Pack 404 Cub Scout Troop Leader. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping, traveling and spending time with his two granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda T. Comeaux, his son Keith M. Comeaux and his wife Jan of Lafayette, his son Kent Comeaux of Florida, his two granddaughters Katherine and Madeline, his brother Newby Comeaux, and his sisters Sally Landry, Mercy Romero, and Louella Hebert. He was predeceased by his parents Bellus and Lelia Trahan Comeaux, his son Kevin Paul Comeaux, and his brothers Warren Comeaux, Russell Comeaux, and Deacon Joseph Comeaux.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral services for Mr. Comeaux will be held privately with the family. He will be laid to rest in the Perpetual Park Cemetery. Father Joel Faulk will conduct the services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Heart of Hospice, 14777 Hwy 90 West Frontage Rd., Franklin, La. 70538, and the Church of the Assumption, 211, Iberia Street, Franklin, La. 70538.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Heart of Hospice, Roland Degeyter, M.D., and the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

