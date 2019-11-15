September 10, 1941 — October 26, 2019

Paul B. Lousteau I of Morgan City, Louisiana, went home to be with Jesus on October 26, 2019, at the age of 78.

Paul was born to Charles J. and Leola Lousteau on September 10, 1941 in Addis, Louisiana. He grew up in the Baton Rouge area and was active in the local 4H club, football and basketball teams, band and drama clubs until his graduation from Brusly High in 1959. He then enlisted with the United States Army and after completion of basic training was sent to complete a 6-month course with the Army Security Agency in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, for training in classified subjects. He was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and thereafter was given an honorable discharge.

Paul met his wife, Angela Civello Lousteau of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1965. They married in 1966 and went on to have seven children. In 1967, Paul enrolled at Northeast Louisiana State College and graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1971. He and Angela moved their family to the Morgan City area in 1972 where he worked for several different chain and independent pharmacies over the span of his career.

In addition to being a dedicated, loving father and grandfather, Paul also loved to play music and sing. Throughout his life, he played the saxophone and sang in various bands but it wasn’t until his older sister, Joan Lousteau Henry, introduced him to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ that he began playing and singing for Jesus. He loved playing and singing at all the different churches in the area, which brought great joy to his life, and he made many friends doing the thing he loved.

Paul was preceded in death by his son, Darren Lousteau; his daughter, Nicole Lousteau Alpha; his parents, Charles and Leola Lousteau; his brother, Rodney Lousteau; and his sister, Joan Henry.

He is survived and greatly missed by his loving wife, Angela; and his children, Danielle Lousteau Hebert (Matt), Paul Lousteau II (Sedonia), Aaron Lousteau (Charito), Kristopher Lousteau (Yvette), and Joshua Lousteau; his grandchildren, Ciara, Alexondra, Isabella, Emily and Katy; and his sister, Janet Lousteau Bantuelle (Mickey).

His memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at The Crossway Ministry, 113 Lydia St., Patterson, Louisiana 70392.