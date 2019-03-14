Patty Elaine Granger, 56, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by four children, Marla Morris of Houston, Ronnie Granger of Amarillo, Texas, Alan Granger of Houma and Jarvis Granger of Morgan City; 12 grandchildren; five siblings, Catherine Mingo, Deborah Johnson and Ruby Maize, all of Morgan City, Diana Wells of New Orleans and Gale Thomas of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.