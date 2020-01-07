Patsy Solar Connor, 68, a resident of Labadieville, passed away Saturday, Jan-uary 4, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, surrounded by her loving family.

Patsy was born on January 19, 1951, in Morgan City, the daughter of Sidney Solar Sr. and Edmae Aucoin Solar.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, John David Connor of Labadieville; two sons, Eddie Anslum Jr. and wife Angela of Morgan City, Nelson Metrejean Jr. and wife Julie of Berwick; two daughters, Paula Anslum and Crystal LaCoste and husband Shayne both of Morgan City; grandchildren, Eddie Anslum III, Brodie Anslum and wife Jontea, Brooks Richard, Alex Rich-ard, Shayne LaCoste Jr., Zoey LaCoste, Timberlynn LaCoste; great grandson, Eli Anslum; niece, Kelly Aucoin, who was like a daughter. Patsy is also survived by a step daughter, Rae Lenderman; step grandchildren, Brandon Lenderman, Madison Lenderman, and Annie Mae Lenderman; two half-sisters, Jacqueline Hebert and Beatrice Eues; half-brother, Sidney Solar Jr.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Solar Sr. and Edmae Aucoin Solar; sister, Earline S. Aucoin; two half-sisters, Anna Mae Plessala and Lola Mae McAdams.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be, Eddie Anslum III, Brodie Anslum, Brooks Richard, Jamie Ar-nold, Charlie Solar Jr., Stanley Gregorieff, Shayne LaCoste Sr. and Shayne LaCoste Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until Mass time. Following, Mass Patsy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.