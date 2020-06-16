Patricia Viguerie Olivier, 80, a native of Charenton and resident of New Iberia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Pat was born on August 31, 1939 at the Charenton beach to Francis and Clara Viguerie. She was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1957. Pat then attended the Touro Infirmary School of Nursing in New Orleans, where she graduated in 1960 and became a Registered Nurse. Pat continued to build her career as a nurse and educator, and went on to teach nursing courses for nearly 30 years at Young Memorial Vo-Tech in Morgan City, La. “Ms. Pat”, as they would call her, is fondly remembered by many of her former students, some of whom she remained in touch with even recently. She loved the medical profession, loved caring for others and was proud to have had the privilege of passing down her knowledge to others. After retiring in 1995 at the age of 56, she continued to work as a Nurse in a variety of roles including home health and nursing home supervision. She kept her nursing license active and was still working PRN up until last year. Pat loved helping and giving to others, enjoyed traveling, bargain shopping, music and was an avid reader. She was full of random knowledge and could talk all day about historical events. Her family was her greatest joy and she loved holiday gatherings and spending time with her great grandchildren. Pat is survived by her three children, Jacqueline Scott and husband Gerald Scott of Charenton, daughter Suzanne Olivier and fiancé Janos Carter of New Iberia, and Thomas Olivier of Florida; one sister, Barbara Ardeneaux of Franklin; grandchildren, Jennifer Housley and fiancé Jeremiah of Morgan City, Jeremy Housley of Charenton, and Jessica Luna and husband Justin of Lafayette; great grandchildren, Giselle, Awbri, Juliette, Holland and Beckham; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Clara Viguerie. Pat will carry on her lifetime love of medical education, as it was her wish to donate her body to Tulane School of Medicine at Tulane University for research and education purposes. A celebration of life in her memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials- donations may be sent to:

Tulane University

1430 Tulane Ave. 8649

New Orleans, La. 70112

Attn: Michael Evans

