September 2, 1927- March 19, 2018

Patricia Palfrey Stiel, 90, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully at her home on Monday, March 19, 2018. She was born in Franklin, Louisiana, on September 2, 1927.

She is survived by her four children, Elizabeth “Liz” Patterson Stiel McKee, David Harold “Hal” Stiel III and his wife Tonya Marxsen Stiel, and Donelson “Don” Palfrey Stiel and his wife Tracey Porche Stiel, all of Franklin, and Susan Palfrey Stiel Crosby and her husband Harry James Crosby, of Mandeville; her grandchildren, Elizabeth “Beth” Palfrey McKee, Allison Todd Stiel, Sally Palfrey Stiel, Stacey Gates Stiel, Harry James Crosby Jr., Patricia Crosby Newton, Courtney Crosby Alford, Margaret Linnette Crosby, Caroline Stiel Strohm, Donelson Palfrey Stiel Jr., Katelyn Murphy Stiel, two step-grandchildren Kennedi Walden and Kameron Walden; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan Rose Tyler, Jude Lawrence St. Blanc, Patricia Noel Stiel, Emilia Palfrey Strohm, Susan Stiel Newton, Margaret Tyler Newton, Marshall Arrington Newton, Claire Stiel Crosby and newborn Alford twin girls.

Stiel was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Harold Stiel Jr.; and her parents, Donelson Caffery Palfrey and Edna Elizabeth Patterson Palfrey.

Pallbearers for the funeral are Harry James Crosby Jr., Donelson Palfrey Stiel Jr., Kameron Christopher Walden, James K. M. Newton IV, Evan Steele Alford and J. Andrew Strohm.

Honorary pallbearers are Governor M.J. “Mike” Foster Jr., Dr. Thomas F. Kramer and W. McKerall O’Niell III.

Special caregivers for Mrs. Stiel were Nadean Carr, Ydell Washington and Floyd Parker.

She was a passionate animal lover and also leaves behind her cats and beloved dogs, Gurl and Boy.

Stiel was a former Regent of the Attakapas Chapter of the Louisiana Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants and National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry, a charter member of St. Mary Landmarks Society and Franklin Fortnightly III. Stiel was also a member and Past Queen of the Krewe of Sucrose, was a member of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary of Franklin Foundation Hospital and a local Brownie Scout troop leader.

In addition, she was a member of Orleans Club in New Orleans, Franklin Republican Women, active in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), member of the Duplicate Bridge Club and charter member of ULL Friends of the Humanities.

She was also a graduate of Franklin High School and attended Louisiana State University. While at Louisiana State University, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 805 First Street in Franklin, with Rev. Stephen Crawford officiating. The family asks that visiting hours be observed Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

Remembrances can be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 805 First Street, Franklin, LA 70538, Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org), ASPCA (www.aspca.org) or to a charity of choice.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.