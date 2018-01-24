Patricia Mayon Newsom, 67, a native and resident of Franklin, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Newsom; two sons, Joey Ackman and Michael Ackman; seven siblings, Shirley, Betty, Deloris, Donald, Ray, Kirk and Marie; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.