Patricia L Arnouville, 66, a resident of Gibson passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born on March 7, 1953 in Morgan City, the daughter of George Gilbert Dupre Sr. and Theresa Marie Toups Dupre.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Manuel J. Arnouville Sr. of Gibson; four children, Manuel L. Arnouville Jr. and wife Brandi of Schriever, Jamey J. Arnouville and wife Heather of Gibson, Tessa Roberts and husband Ricky of Buna, Texas and Stephen W. Arnouville and wife Sarah of Gibson; 11 grandchildren, Layla, Caitlin, Tristyn, Cierra, Paige, Janie, Caleb-Michael, Alyssa, Colby, Chase and Makenzi; two great grandchildren, Levi and Madeline; two brothers, George G. Dupre Jr. and wife Theresa of Houma, Ricky Dupre and wife Heidi of Minnesota.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Theresa Toups Dupre; one sister, Elizabeth Dupre; three brothers, Michael Dupre Sr., Harold Dupre and Edward Dupre Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the beginning of the rosary at 12:30 p.m.