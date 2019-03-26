April 6, 1945- March 24, 2019

Patricia Dotherow Linn, 73, a resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Patterson Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born April 6, 1945, in Alexandria, the daughter of John and Hazel Smith Dotherow.

Patricia loved to sing gospel music, as well as play her piano. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, going to church, and spending as much time as possible with her grandchild, Kade.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Stoney Linn Jr. and wife Naomi of New Iberia; two daughters, Karen Rodgers of Patterson and Margret Lopez and husband Luis of Bayou Vista; two brothers, Danny Dotherow and wife Pam and James Dotherow, both of Pineville; one sister, Mary Vercher of Pineville; one grandson, Kade Linn; another special grandchild, Halie Allemond Toups; and four grand-dogs, Lola, Molly, Mackie and Dutchess.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Stoney Linn Sr.; parents, John and Hazel Dotherow; son-in-law, Tim Rodgers; and grand-dog, Rosie.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church with Pastor Steven Kelly and Brother Charles Gilder officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. After the services, Patricia will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.