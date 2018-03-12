October 8, 1936- March 10, 2018

Patricia Comeaux Eues, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born October 8, 1936, in Morgan City, Louisiana, the daughter of Edward Comeaux and Theresa Morgan Comeaux.

Patricia was known as the “Cake Lady.” She owned her own cake business known as Pat’s Cakes within her home and made everything from birthday cakes to wedding cakes.

Patricia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her seven children, Gail Freeman and husband Keith of Morgan City, Judith Suttoon and husband Ranney of Morgan City, Suzette Gilmore and husband Leo of Morgan City, Jerry Jean Wiggins and her late husband Tommy Sr. of Morgan City, Billy Acosta and wife Angie of Morgan City, Cheryl Wiggins and husband Benny of Morgan City, and Ronald “Boobie” Cumbest and wife LuAnn of Chelem, Yukatan, Mexico; two sisters, Betty Boudreaux of Delcambre and Carolyn Written of Bayou Vista; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Theresa “Pat” Comeaux; her husband of 19 years, Ervin Eues; and son-in-law, Tommy Wiggins Sr.

Her children would also like to acknowledge her first husband, the late Jerry Acosta, father of Gail, Judith, Suzette, Jerry Jean and Billy. They would also like to acknowledge her second husband, the late Ronald Cumbest Sr., father of Cheryl and Ronald Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Patricia will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.