Pastor Michael Len Naverre, 59, a native of Morgan City and resident of Thibodaux, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital & Medical Center in Gonzales.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela J. Naverre; a daughter, Dwan Naverre, both of Thibodaux; a son, Michael Naverre of Houma; two grandchildren; his father, James Naverre Sr.; five brothers, James Naverre Jr., Kelvin Naverre, Mark Naverre and David Naverre; two sisters, Ruth Naverre and Patricia Guidry, all of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.