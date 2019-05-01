Pastor Melrin Elois Lee Mandubourg, 65, a resident of Verdunville, La. and a native of Roxie, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4:35 am at Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Friday May 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 12 Noon at the Full Gospel Community Church 627 12th Street Franklin, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the Little Zion Church Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Memories of Pastor Mandubourg will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Kieron Mandubourg of Verdunville, La.; her daughter, Yvonne Babino; her father, James Lee Sr.; one sister, Bernice Fontenet; a grandson, all of Toledo, OH; a mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pastor Melrin was preceded in death by her mother, and her stepfather.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.