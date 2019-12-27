December 8, 1934 — December 26, 2019

Otis Joseph Rulf, 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Ochsner St. Mary, with his loving wife by his side.

Otis was born December 8, 1934, in Berwick, the son of Andrew Rulf and Josephine Blanchard Rulf.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty Lovell Rulf of Morgan City; adopted daughter, Robbie Chaisson Walton and husband Ernest of Franklin; grandson, Shane Chaisson and wife Charlotte of Ponchatoula; two great-granddaughters, Joni and Anna Chaisson of Ponchatoula; brother, Arthur Rulf of Stephensville; sister, Florence LaCoste of Sulphur; two nephews, Andrew Rulf of Bayou Vista and Carl LaCoste of Sulphur; and three nieces, Vickie Pierotti of Berwick, Katherine Oubre of Bayou L’Ourse and Sharon Guidry of Morgan City.

Otis was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Rulf and Josephine Blanchard Rulf; three brothers, Harris, Haywood and Lawrence Rulf; nephew, Roger Rulf; and niece, Mable Ann Rulf.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday December 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto officiating. Visitation was held Friday, December 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Otis was laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors being rendered.