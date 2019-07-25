Oswald “Ozzie” Andrew Verret, 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma.

Ozzie was born October 12, 1933, in Bayou L’Ourse, the son of Howard P. Verret and Theresa Lajaunie Verret.

Ozzie was a devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church, where he served for many years. He was also a Knights of Columbus Member, where he served as secretary, and went to meetings until recently. Ozzie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; he would do anything for his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Yvonne Myers Verret of Morgan City; two daughters, Denise Guarisco of Morgan City, and Cheryl Rodriguez and husband Terry of Houma; three grandchildren, Aaron Guarisco and wife Monica, Jason Rodriguez and wife Sandi, and Amanda Rodriguez; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Guarisco, Owen Guarisco and Braedon Rodriguez; and one sister, Roberta Justillian.

Ozzie was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Theresa Verret; and one brother, Viltress “V.J.” Verret.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Andre officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Ozzie will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.