Oswald Andrew Verret, 85, a native of Bayou L’Ourse and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Myers Verret of Morgan City; two daughters, Denise Guarisco of Morgan City and Cheryl Rodriguez of Houma; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roberta Justillian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.