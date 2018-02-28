Oscar LaCoste Jr., 62, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his residence.

He is survived by two brothers, Kent LaCoste of Patterson and David LaCoste of Jaspar, Alabama; and two sisters, Geraldine Lovell of Bayou Vista and Myra Eckols of Morgan City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.