Oscar Dewey, 69, a native of Patterson and resident of Verdunville, died Monday, April 16, 2018 at Morgan City Health Care.

Visitation will be observed Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St. in Patterson. Burial will follow funeral services in the Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Dewey of Verdunville; one brother, George Dewey of Patterson; three sisters, Genevieve Riles of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Marie Gash and Wardrena Griffin, both of Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and two sisters who passed away at birth.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.