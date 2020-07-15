Orenthal “O. J.” Jermar Poole, 40, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Monday June 29, 2020 at 11:15 p.m. at the Ochsner St, Mary Hospital in Morgan City.

Visitation were observed on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace Street Morgan City, La. from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Apostle Henry Johnson officiated the services. Burial followed services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Services were accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Friday July 10, 2020.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his mother, Mattie Poole of Morgan City, La.; his father, David Perkins of Tupelo, MS; his wife, Jennifer Causey Poole of Patterson, La.; one son, Akayah Poole and a close and dear person in O. J.’s life, Isaiah Escort both of Morgan City, La.; four daughters, Madelyn of Berwick, La., Olivia Poole of Morgan City, La., Bella Poole and Melody Poole both of Patterson, La.: two brothers, Benjamin Pittman Sr. of Sunset, La. and Jonathan Charles of Berwick, La.; three sisters, Chasity Poole, Chalon Poole and Charell Poole-Benjamin all of Morgan City, La.; one uncle, an aunt, a great uncle, five great-aunts; two god-children, his father and mother-in-law a special friends, a life-long best friend, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

O. J. was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, three great uncles, and our great aunts.

Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

