September 13, 1936 — August 16, 2020

Ora Mae Billiot, 83, a resident of Schriever, LA, passed away on August 16, 2020, in her home.

“Mae” was born to Ora and Sanders Billiot on September 13, 1936, in Morgan City.

Mae resided in Morgan City until her move to Schriever, LA, in September 1994 for what she thought of as “living in the country.” Mae was known for her love of animals, especially cats, and she made sure that any cat that came to call was given the attention, food and care it needed.

Mae is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Pitre and Cynthia Gussman; her son, Darren Gussman and daughter-in-law Debra Gussman; her grandchildren, Erica Pitre, Erin Pitre Dore, Shane Carter, Jennifer Berthelot, Destanie Lovell, Danaie Verrett and Dalanie Gussman; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Cortez; and one brother, Donald Billiot.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Sanders Billiot; her brother, Ken Billiot; her sister, Mary Crochet; her brother-in-law, Junius Crochet; her grandson, Glynn Carter; her son-in-law, Ray Pitre; and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Verrett.

A graveside service for Mae will be held at a future date in the Morgan City Cemetery where Mae will be placed on her mother’s grave per her wishes. She will be dearly missed.