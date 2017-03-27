OPHELIA GREEN
Mon, 03/27/2017 - 3:08pm Anonymous
Ophelia Green, 66, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Ophelia Green, 66, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255