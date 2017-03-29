Ophelia Edwards Green, 66, a native of Ville Platte and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Berwick Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, Delmas Green III of Phoenix; a daughter, Ebony Gant of Spring, Texas; three brothers, Melvin Edwards of Spring, Texas, Henry Edwards of Winda, Georgia and Micheal Edwards of Berwick; a sister, Barbara Porsche of Morgan City; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and five brothers.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge