September 1, 1928 -October 19, 2017

Onesime Joseph Richard, a native of Church Point and a longtime resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the age of 89.

Onesime was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He worked diligently throughout his life to provide and care for his family as a farmer, carpenter, truck driver, police officer at the Berwick Police Department, and later a maintenance man for Cameron Iron Works. He was also a volunteer fireman and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. A deeply devoted Catholic, he was a proud parishioner of St. Stephen Catholic Church where he assisted as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher. In his pastime, he enjoyed dancing and vegetable gardening.

Those left to cherish Onesime’s memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Aza H. Richard of Berwick; his children, Norma Jane Bower and her husband, Paul, of Bayou Vista, Judy Fontenot and her husband,

Dennis, of Bayou Vista, Charlotte Stewart and her husband, James, of Berwick, and Joey Richard, and his wife, Becky, of Bayou Vista; one brother, Robert Richard and his wife, Glenda, of Bayou Vista; nine grandchildren, Melissa, P.J., Nickie, Mill, Kimberly, Zach, Sandi, Jordan and Dawson; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferrol and Elvina Savoie Richard; his brother, Ferdie Richard; and his sister, Theresa Cormier.

The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City. Visitation will resume Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church of Berwick. Following services, Onesime will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Patterson.