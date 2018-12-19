August 14, 1934 — December 2, 2018

Oma Jean Hoskins, 84, a resident of Charenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 2, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born August 14, 1934 in Arkansas, the daughter of Orval and Marvin Clark. She moved to California during the dustbowl where she later married the love of her life and raised her four kids. She moved from California to Louisiana in 1994 where she became a very beloved friend to many and honorary Cajun!

She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, great-nana, sister, and aunt. She was a faithful servant of God and a loyal and devoted friend. She was a very independent woman who could never sit still.

Jean was a master baker and the origin of MANY unwanted pounds! She loved giving out handmade and heartfelt treasures and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved her family, that meant those that were born hers, married into her family, and the ones she adopted and claimed as her own. She always loved unconditionally and forgave easily

Jean will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Walter Scott; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Lindy Hoskins; daughter, Patty LeBlanc; grandchildren, Toni and husband David Savory, Nichole Hoskins, and Jessica Hoskins; great-grandchildren, Casey Ray White, Jordan and husband Eric Fishburn, Brandi Moore, Jonah Detzel, Kylan Detzel, and Kaynan Detzel; grand son-in-law, Minh Nquyen; son-in-law, Al LeBlanc; numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws and out-laws; her loving church family; neighbors, confidantes and adopted family, Larry and Ann Couvillier; and her friends of the heart and soul, Jane, Kate, Sandra, Dot and Harley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hoskins; her parents, Orval and Marvin Clark; daughter, Debbie Cunningham; sister, Mary Jurkovich; grandson, Zachary LeBlanc; and cousin, JD Hightower.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on December 20, 2018, at Crossing Place Church with Pastor Den Hussey officiating.