OLLIE JONES

Ollie Lyons Jones, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Residence Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Frederick Porche of Houma; daughters, Teneke Carter of Morgan City, Tager Porche and Mariah Jones, both of Houma; six grandchildren; brothers, Albert Lyons Sr. and William Lyons Sr. of Houma; sisters, Elizabeth Smith, Evelyn Madison and Ida Porche, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandparents and three brothers. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.