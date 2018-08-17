OLLIE JONES

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 11:26am

Ollie Lyons Jones, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Residence Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Frederick Porche of Houma; daughters, Teneke Carter of Morgan City, Tager Porche and Mariah Jones, both of Houma; six grandchildren; brothers, Albert Lyons Sr. and William Lyons Sr. of Houma; sisters, Elizabeth Smith, Evelyn Madison and Ida Porche, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandparents and three brothers. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018