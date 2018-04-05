Oliver Trim Jr., 80, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, March 29, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow with military honors in Greenwood Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Trim of Morgan City; three sons, Gregory Trim of New Iberia, Darrell Trim of Morgan City and Gary Trim of Patterson; six daughters, Gwen Trim and Faith Trim, both of Patterson, Lyzette Williams of Morgan City, Beverly Wanza of Arlington, Texas, Renolda Stoker of Grand Prairie, Texas and Dominique Trim of McComb, Mississippi; three brothers, Leroy Trim, Edward Trim and Nathaniel Clark, all of Morgan City; four sisters, Viola Ventress, Betty Banks, Judy Trim and Letitia Ruffin, all of Morgan City; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.