Oliver Trim, Jr., 80, a resident and native of Morgan City, La. passed away on Thursday March 29, 2018 at 12 noon at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City (Siracusa area), La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with Reverend McCoy officiating. Burial will follow funeral services with Military Honors in the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood.

Oliver was a Veteran of the United States Army.

Memories of Oliver will forever remain in the hearts of his darling and devoted wife, Rose Trim of Morgan City, La.; three sons, Gregory Trim of New Iberia, La., Darrell Trim of Morgan City, La., Gary (Kathy) Trim of Patterson, La.: six daughters, Gwen Trim and Faith Trim both of Patterson, La.; Mrs. Edward (Lyzette) Williams of Morgan City, La., Mrs. Ray (Beverly) Wanza of Arlington, TX, Mrs. Rickey (Renolda) Stoker of Grand Prairie, TX and Dominique Trim of McComb, MS; three brothers, Leroy (Charlotte) Trim, Edward Trim, and Nathaniel Clark; four sisters, Viola Ventress, Betty Banks, Judy Trim, and Letitia (Larry) Ruffin all of Morgan City, La.; a son-in-law, who took care of him until his death and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Oliver was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.