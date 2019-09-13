Olive May Domangue Hebert, 92, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

She is survived by two brothers, Stephen Domangue and Richard Domangue; a sister, Dorothy Boudreaux; a granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, parents and seven siblings.

Visitation will be Monday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.