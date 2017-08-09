ODEAL MARSH

Odeal Marsh, 77, a native of Ashton and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Special Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Baldwin.

She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Marsh of Morgan City and Gina B. Thomas of Houma; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and five sisters.

Otis Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

