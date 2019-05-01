October 3, 1952 - April 30, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of O’Neil J. Darden Sr. will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during a 12 noon Mass of Christian Burial. Following he will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.

O’Neil was born in Franklin on Friday, October 3, 1952, the second of five children born to the late Roy Darden Sr. and the late Jeanette Leonard Darden. A former longtime resident of Charenton and a four year resident of Baldwin, O’Neil passed away following a brief, hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 66 in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with his wife and son at his side in the comfort and peace of his home which was truly his paradise.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend to many. O’Neil took great pride of his nearly 46 years of dedicated service with Orion Engineered Carbons, starting with the company when it was Ashland Chemicals. Some of his favorite pastimes were working in his yard, tinkering in his shop, and riding his golf cart. He was a true handyman who could fix just about anything, especially when it came to motors, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He helped many neighborhood kids fix their bikes, motorcycles, and four wheelers, as well as many family members, friends, and neighbors with their lawn equipment and “toys”. But what brought the most joy to his heart was his family whom he deeply loved, especially his grandson, his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate to have known him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 48 years, Connie Guillotte Darden; his son, O’Neil J. Darden Jr. and his wife Tessa; his daughter, Pamela Darden and her companion Rose Migues; his grandson, Addison Neil Darden; his brothers, Roy Darden Jr. and his wife Dianne, and Tony Darden and his wife Debbie; his sister, Elaine Darden; his brother-in-law, Ronnie Guillotte; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Darden; his paternal grandparents, O’Neal Darden and Lucy Mora Darden; his maternal grandparents, Sidney Paul Leonard and Ebmae Picard Leonard; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen Guillotte Sr. and Thelma Hebert Guillotte; his sisters-in-law, Pamela Guillotte (infant) and Pat Guillotte Mora; and his brother-in-law, Allen “Pummy” Guillotte Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday at the church at 10 a.m. until time of services.

Serving as pallbearers will be Roy Darden Jr., Tony Darden, Davy Darden, Roy Dwyer, Ronnie Guillotte and Randy Mestayer. Honorary pallbearers will be O’Neil J. Darden Jr. and Addison Neil Darden.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Lafayette Radiology Associates, Franklin Home Care, Grace Hospice, and Dr. Charles Parsiola, Kica Savage, Laurie Granger, and Gary Adams of the Chitimacha Health Clinic for their loving and compassionate care given.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Miles Perret Cancer Center, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette, La. 70508, 337-984-1920, http:—www.milesperret.org.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.