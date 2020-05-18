August 15, 1929 — May 14, 2020

Norris A. Adams, 90, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Norris was born on August 15, 1929, in Kaplan, Louisiana, the son of Aristile Adams and Ella Marceaux Adams.

He was a good man and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Craig Adams of Stephensville, and Ronald Adams and wife Susie of Berwick; and two grandchildren, Travis Adams of Denver, Colorado and Evyn Adams of Berwick.

Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Aristile and Ella Marceaux Adams; his wife, Shirley Prouse Adams; one granddaughter, Britni Adams; three sisters and four brothers.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral service and still practice social distancing. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services Norris will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.