Normand Bergeron, 64, a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of St. Landry Parish, passed Sunday October 22, 2017 at 6:45 p.m. at Morgan City Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m., Reverend Derby Doucet, will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, La.

Memories of Normand will forever remain in the hearts of his three sons, Andre (Jessica) Green, Norman Adams and Jarvis Welch; two daughters, Mrs. Terrell (Norma) Welch-Jones, and Latia Bergeron; four brothers, Clovis (Patricia) Bergeron, Jr. of Houston, TX, Ronald Bergeron of Jacksonville, FL, Wayne Brigett of Patterson, La. and Ralph Brooks of Houma, La.; seven sisters, Julia Bergeron of Scott, La., Mary Bergeron, Linda Bergeron, Rox Bergeron, Johnell Bergeron and Gail Granger all of Morgan City, La., and Reatha Hilliard of Gray, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

