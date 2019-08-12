Article Image Alt Text

NORMAN POLIDORE

Mon, 08/12/2019 - 12:26pm

Norman “Kitty Kitty” Polidore, 53, a resident of Centerville, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 1:25 p.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 307 Second St. in Franklin from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery-Main Street in Franklin. Pastor Noah Smith will officiate the services.
He is survived by his mother, Oraline K. Polidore of Centerville; three brothers, Malcolm Polidore and Roman Polidore, both of Centerville, and Floyd Polidore Sr. of Morgan City; two sisters, Wanda Polidore and Gayle Cooks both of Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

