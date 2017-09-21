September 12, 1924 -September 19, 2017

Nora Percle Daigle, a native and lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at the age of 93. She was a proud and longtime resident of the Morgan City Health Care Center.

Nora retired from the St. Mary Parish School Board as a cafeteria worker after many years of dedication. An avid gardener, Nora enjoyed spending time in her yard and watching things grow. Along with gardening, Nora enjoyed dancing when she was younger, picking crab meat, and playing the penny machines at the local casinos. Nora was known for being honest and telling everyone what was on her mind. Both her family and friends will find life just a little bit bland without her among them.

Those left to cherish Nora’s memory are her five children, Ronald Aucoin Sr. and his wife, Wanda, Mollie Falcon, Vernon Aucoin and his wife, Jackie, Rickey Aucoin Sr. and his wife, Brenda, and Lois Aucoin and her husband, Charlie; three siblings; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Agnes Percle; and three siblings.

The family requests that visitation be observed Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Nora will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following services.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Morgan City Health Care Center for their care and support of Nora.