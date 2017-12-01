Nicess Paul 'Griffin' Templet

Nicess “Griffin” Templet, lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Griffin was the founder of Griffin A.G. Food Mart and a pillar of the community. Griffin was on the Assumption Bank Board of Directors, member of the Knights of Columbus, U.S. Army Veteran during WWII, member of the American Legion, charter member of the Pierre Part/Belle River Volunteer Fire Department, liaison for the Social Security Administration in Pierre Part, honorary member of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and a member of the Council on Aging. He gave of himself and was instrumental in numerous humanitarian contributions.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Thelma Crochet Templet; three daughters, Carol Templet Aucoin (Jeff), Evelyn Templet Mabile (Tony) and Elaine “Nonnie” Templet (Curtis Stevens); three sons, Benson Templet (Linda), Nathan Templet (Wanda) and Randall Templet; grandchildren, Cherie Aucoin Roger, Enjolie Aucoin Domingue, Danielle Brady Hagedorn, Angelle Brady Landry, Michelle Brady Shank, Jonathan Templet, Bennett Templet, Geniene Simoneaux Mitchell, Adrianne Simoneaux Speer, Claire Simoneaux, Caroline Simoneaux Matherne, Rebecca Templet Adams, Andrew Templet, Maria Templet, Christopher Templet, Nicole Templet, Jean Paul Templet and Andre Templet; and he was blessed with an abundance of great-grandchildren, which he loved dearly.

Griffin was preceded in death by his parents, Surville and Julie Berthelot Templet; sisters, Elise Templet and Viola Templet; brother, Dudley Templet; and a grandson, Robert “Robbie” Brady.

Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Joseph Church, Pierre Part at noon, Rev. Al Davidson officiating. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Templet, Bennett Templet, Andrew Templet, Christopher Templet, Jean Paul Templet, Andre Templet, Ethan Owens and Seth Hagedorn.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kaleb Domingue, Isaac Roddy, Foster Shank, Grant Roger and Wyatt Speer.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation and thanks to all family, friends, and health care providers who have lovingly cared for him.

Ourso Funeral Home, 134 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, is in charge of arrangements.