N Naomi Sigur, 69, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Sat-urday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing re-quired. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two siblings, Joseph Sigur Jr. of Gibson and Brenda Pittman of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.