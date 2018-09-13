Myrtle Lee Jones, 73, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph Bergeron, James Prevost and David Bergeron, all of Morgan City; two brothers, Clarence Jones and Charles Jones, both of Morgan City; one sister, Geraldine Morse of Morgan City; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.