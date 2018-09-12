Myrtle Lee Jones, 73, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:50 a.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday September 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Railroad Avenue Church of Christ 1105 Railroad Avenue Morgan City, La., with Stanley Rankins officiating the service. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, La.

Memories of Myrtle will forever remain in the hearts of her three sons, Joseph N Bergeron, James C. (Tammy) Prevost, and David L. Bergeron all of Morgan City, La.; two brothers, Clarence Jones and Charles Jones; one sister Geraldine Morse all of Morgan City, La.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her daughter, her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

