April 20, 1926 — May 29, 2018

Myrtle Champagne Austin, 92, a resident of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Myrtle was born on April 20, 1926 in Bayou Chene, the daughter of Moses Champagne and Violet Written Champagne.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Agnes Hebert of Pierre Part and Carol Howse and husband Paul of Patterson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Violet Written Champagne; her husband, R.D. Austin; one son, Terry Mitchell; one daughter, Jessie Muns; great-grandson, Jeremy Domingue; three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Wendell Howse officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, and following the services, Myrtle will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.