Myrna Marie Roman Fondal, 74, a resident of Monroe, La., and native of Jeanerette, La., passed away on Saturday January 5, 2019 at 10:49 a.m. at her residence.

Memorial Services will be observed on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette Street Jeanerette, La. 70544, with Reverend Arthur Lee Alexander officiating the services.

Beginning in 1980, Mrs. Fondal was employed as a funeral director with Alex Lovette Funeral Services of Jeanerette, La., under the direction of Mr. Alex and Bessie Lovette. Jr.

Memories of Myrna will forever remain in the hearts of four sons, Craig A. (Rachel) Roman of Chicago Heights, IL, Brian J. (Janet) Roman of New Orleans, La., Kendell (Tiffany) Spiller of Campti, La., and Gavonn (Jaqueta) Fondall of Jeanerette, La. ; two daughters, Mrs. Roderick (Detria F. Spiller)-Jenkins of Monroe, La. and Melanie Spiller of Jeanerette, La.; five siblings, Frank NIchols of Galveston, TX, Willie Roman, Jr. of Jeanerette, La., Eldridge R. Roman of Jeanerette, La., and Debra K. Morman, and Lawrence J. (Carlotta) Roman of Lathrop, CA; twenty-six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and three brothers.

The family wishes to thank My Personal Care Attendant Services, Pamela Gater, Roberta Lee, and St. Francis Home Health Agency.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.