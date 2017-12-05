Muriel Bibbins Manuel, 93, lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away from this life on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, James “Jimmy” Manuel; her daughters, Alida Lorio and Melanie Vidrine, and their husbands William Rich and John Larry Vidrine. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Clare Lorio and Alex Ghio, as well as three great-grandchildren, Dylan Lorio-Mcnamara, Graham Ghio and Lydia Ghio.

Mrs. Manuel was a graduate of SLI, now UL. After her marriage in 1945 she taught first grade at Maitland and M.E. Norman Elementary schools for 20 years.

An avid reader, she served on the board of and ardently supported the Morgan City Public library. She was also a charter member of the Krewe of Galatea and a longtime member of the Jane Austen Society of North America. She will be remembered for her interest and support of many community projects and the happiness and prosperity of her family, her friends, and her many first-grade students.

There will be no funeral as Mrs. Manuel chose to donate her body for educational purposes to LSU medical school.

The family asks that any memorials be made in her name to the Morgan City Public Library in honor of her life as an educator and supporter of the wellbeing of the community of Morgan City.