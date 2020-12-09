Mr. Freddie Conley, III, age 52, he was a native and resident of Franklin, Louisiana. He passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. Visitation will be observed on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Otis Mortuary Chapel, 501 Willow St. Franklin, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and funeral service commencing at Otis Mortuary Chapel on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. The Interment will take place on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., Oaklawn Cemetery, Oaklawn, Louisiana.

Mr. Conley was survived by his lifelong companion, Sandra Diane B. Davis of Franklin, La.; 2 step sons: Rodney Davis Denver, Colorado.; and Tron Davis Lake Charles, La.; 1 step daughter, Casandra Claude Charlot of Franklin, La.; 1 brother: Anthony James Conley of Atlanta, Georgia; 3 sisters: Cheryl Hartman of Patterson, La.; Melissa Conley, Bella Conley and Antonitte Conley all of Franklin, La.

Mask or face covering are required for all attendees. The OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, Louisiana is in charge of final preparations.