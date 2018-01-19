MORRIS JONES
Fri, 01/19/2018 - 11:27am Anonymous
Morris Jones Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
