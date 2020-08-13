Monica Faye Davis Hamilton, 55, a resident of Franklin, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 5:05 a.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin.

A private service will be held with the family’s invited guest only. Apostle Alvin Davis Sr. will officiate. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page at 11 a.m.. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Derwin D. Hamilton; her two children, Keith Anthony (Cassie) Davis and Shermanique (Preston) Williams all of Franklin; six brothers, Apostle Alvin (Janet) Davis, Sr. of Charenton, Edmond Brian Davis, Rodney L. (Karen) Davis, and Mark Davis all of Franklin, Curtis Davis of Sunset, and Kevin (Kelly) Davis of Lafayette; sisters Sandra (David) Hart and Sarah Hopkins both of Franklin, Felicia Davis of Lafayette, and Mrs. Kevin (Melinda) Narcisse of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, two aunts, and her uncle.

