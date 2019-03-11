March 24, 1928 - March 6, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Moise Joseph “Mo” Clement Jr. were held Monday, March 11, 2019, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin. Following the Mass he was laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Cedric Sonnier served as the Celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services.

A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, March 10, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation resumed Monday morning at the church at 8 a.m. and continued until time of service.

Moise was born in Centerville on March 24, 1928, the fourth child of ten children born to Moise Joseph Clement Sr. and Florence Clement. He passed away at Franklin Foundation Hospital at the age of 90 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, just 18 days shy of his 91st birthday.

Mo, as he was affectionately known, had a quick-witted sense of humor and loved to pick and joke around. He retired as Maintenance Foreman and First Class Technician for Exxon Garden City Gas Plant at age 55 after 33 years of dedicated service. Not one for being idle, following retirement he went to work driving hotshot trucks and then later installed custom storm windows and doors. Some of his favorite pastimes were carpentry work, feeding and watching his birds and squirrels, and watching old western movies and TV shows. He also had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his many plants. In his younger years he enjoyed shrimping as well as hunting and fishing. Mo will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

His memory will forever live in the hearts of his six children, Tracy Clements, Carrie Clements, Tamie C. Smart, Debra C. Frederick and her husband David, Cord Clement and his wife Veronica, and Toby Clements and his wife Aaron; his loving companion of 16 years, Anna Lear and her five children and their families; three siblings, Elise C. Sauce, Martha C. Barrilleaux, and Louis Clements and his wife Barbara; ten grandchildren, Jeremy Gaspard and his wife Shannon, Jeannie Hebert and her husband Stephen, Joseph Payne and his wife Sophie, Johnnie Adams Jr., Jesse Payne, Jake Clements, Jade Clements, Joram Clements, Jean Clements, and Sharona Brasseaux and her husband Danny “Boogie”; 23 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Genevieve Mello Clement; his parents, Moise Joseph Clement Sr. and Florence Jane Stansbury Clement; one grandson, Joshua P. Clement; one great grandson, Damieon Gaspard; three brothers, Levy Joseph “Wacker” Clement, Sylvester Anthony Clements, and Horton Anthony Clements; three sisters, Dorothy C. Borruano, Rita Clements, and Marie C. Nini Guzzetta.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Gaspard, Jake Clements, Jeannie Hebert, Johnnie Adams Jr., Jimmy Burgess, Bryton Vanhaverbeke, Craig Nini, and Wade Clements, with Louis Clements serving as honorary pallbearer.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.